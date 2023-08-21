Bond, conditions of release set for two defendants in Georgia Trump case

John Eastman and Scott Hall haven't surrendered to law enforcement yet. 19 people were indicted in the 2020 Georgia election case

ATLANTA — Two men indicted in the Georgia 2020 election case have reached agreements with Fulton County prosecutors over their bond and conditions of their release once they surrender to law enforcement.

Consent bond orders were approved for attorney John Eastman and Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall. Eastman's bond was set at $100,000 while Hall has a bond of $10,000, according to court documents filed Monday.

Eastman was indicted on nine counts, including conspiracy to commit filing false documents. He played a key role in the fake elector scheme and provided false testimony regarding election fraud to state lawmakers, according to the indictment



Hall faces seven charges, stemming primarily from his alleged involvement in the copying of election software and data from Coffee County, according to the indictment.



The two men must also meet the following requirements:

report to pretrial supervision every 30 days; they can do this by phone

must not violate any state or federal laws

must appear in court as directed

must not intimidate any codefendant or person known to be a witness

must not communicate about the facts of the case with codefendants or any person known to be a witness, except through an attorney

Consent bonds are agreements reached between the District Attorney's Office and defendants over bond amounts and conditions of release.

Eastman and Hall have yet to turn themselves into law enforcement as required by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. All defendants in the election case have until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted 19 people, including former President Trump, for attempting to overturn the 2020 election. The indictment includes alleged acts that occurred in multiple states.