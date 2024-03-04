Fulton County DA, responding to speedy trial demand, now asks for October trial start

Fani Willis made the filing responding to one defendant's speedy trial demand.

ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney's office, responding Thursday to a speedy trial demand by one of the 19 co-defendants in the 2020 election RICO case, has asked for an ambitious new timeline for a trial.

On Thursday, D.A. Fani Willis submitted a filing requesting an Oct. 23 trial start date. That's roughly five months earlier than her initial request for a March 4, 2024 trial start.

The previous day, one of the defendants, Georgia attorney Kenneth Chesebro, had made a formal speedy trial demand. Willis' request, however, was written to apply to all 19 defendants.

Willis filed her response in such a way that she was not necessarily in agreement with Chesebro's justification for a speedy trial, but nonetheless signaling a willingness to accommodate it.

"Without waiving any objection as to the sufficiency of Defendant Kenneth John Chesebro's filing, the State requests that this Court specially set the trial in this case to commence on October 23, 2023, which falls within the term of the 'next succeeding regular court term' after the July-August, 2023 term of the Superior Court of Fulton County, Atlanta Judicial Circuit."

Speedy trial demands are not unusual - Young Thug's attorney filed at least two in that RICO proceeding.

Whether the alignment between the defendant, in this instance Chesebro, and the D.A. will actually result in a hastened timeline is unclear. Other defendants could potentially object to the timeline, and it would leave a small window for pretrial motions.

Melissa Redmon, a University of Georgia Law professor and former Fulton County prosecutor, told 11Alive last month that the pretrial process was likely to get drawn out in this case.

"You have the election cycle coming up, so their motivation would be to not have to deal with this until later on, so I think it would be more pretrial motions, appeals of however those motions - whichever way the judge rules on those motions - so that would lend to a delay before you even get to jury selection," she said.

Redmon added there were several complicated steps to work through.

"You'll see the pretrial motions to dismiss, and attorneys stating why the case should be dismissed, so those should be the initial motions and then if the case survives, then motions on what type of evidence is admissible or should be excluded, so then those get litigated," she said. "All that would happen before you actually get to scheduling when the trial would occur."