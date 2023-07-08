Street, parking closures outside Fulton County Courthouse as Trump anticipation heats up

The closures began Monday morning. 11Alive's Jerry Carnes was on scene as security measures ramped up.

ATLANTA — Street and parking closures began Monday morning as anticipation ramps up for a potential announcement in the Donald Trump grand jury proceedings in Fulton County.

All last week, security began stepping up with barriers being put in place around the courthouse, and 11Alive's Jerry Carnes was on scene outside the courthouse Monday morning as police began implementing the closures.

It's still not yet clear when an announcement will be made, but the traffic changes give a glimpse at the probable timeline: They begin today, Monday August 7, and will remain in effect through Friday, August 18.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation announced that two southbound lanes of Pryor Street SW outside the courthouse, between MLK Jr. Drive SW and Mitchell Street SW, will be closed in that period.

The department also noted that parking on any perimeter street around the courthouse, on either side, will be discontinued during this period. That will affect Pryor Street, MLK Jr. Drive, Central Avenue and Mitchell Street.

The Atlanta DOT did say vehicle traffic will continue to be allowed on MLK Jr. Drive, Central Avenue and Mitchell Street.

"Motorists should observe all 'NO PARKING' signs on surrounding streets, as parking restrictions will be strictly enforced," a statement said. "This traffic control plan is subject to change. Updated information will be shared as it becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation."