Georgia Trump indictment | August 21 updates

Bond has been set for Trump and several other defendants.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Friday looms as the deadline for when former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants must turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail following an indictment last week that alleges their efforts to reverse Trump's election loss in 2020 constituted a criminal conspiracy.

According to a report by NBC News before the weekend, Trump is unlikely to report any earlier than Thursday. That report cited law enforcement sources.

The New York Times also reported last week that his team was negotiating for an interview with Tucker Carlson that was to coincide with the Republican primary debate on Wednesday. Any appearance in Fulton County would likely come after that.

Focus will be at the jail all week as both high-profile figures such as Rudy Giuliani and lesser-known co-defendants alike will have to appear.

Latest updates

3:41 p.m. | Bond has been set for former President Donald Trump at $200,000. Read more here.

3:40 p.m. | A fourth defendant, Kenneth Chesebro, has reached an agreement with prosecutors over bond and the conditions of his release.

For more, click here.

2:55 p.m. | Video from MSNBC shows Donald Trump's legal team entering the Fulton County courthouse.

BREAKING: Donald Trump's legal team seen entering Fulton County, Georgia courthouse ahead of the Friday deadline for the former president to turn himself in, @ReporterBlayne reports. pic.twitter.com/TeW2nVpSun — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 21, 2023

2:42 p.m. | Three men indicted in the election case have reached agreements with Fulton County prosecutors over their bond and the conditions of their release. These include attorney John Eastman, attorney Ray Smith and Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall.

For more, click here.