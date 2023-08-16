x
Georgia Trump Investigation

How to find and download the full Georgia 2020 election RICO indictment

The 98-page indictment brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis outlines an ambitious case against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants.

ATLANTA — Donald Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators are now facing charges in Fulton County, Georgia over their attempts to reverse his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

The 98-page RICO indictment brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis outlines an ambitious case that seeks to classify the totality of the Trump campaign's post-election efforts in 2020 as a criminal conspiracy. 

If you're looking to read the full indictment yourself, you can do so with the embedded document in this article. If you wish to download and/or print it yourself, the process is simple: Go to the Fulton County Superior Court Clerk's website here for case files for case number 2023SC188947 (The State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump). As of Wednesday, Aug. 16, the indictment is still the only document available. It is clickable in PDF form as "CRIMINAL INDICTMENT" and dated Aug. 14, 2023

Then you simply download and/or print it.

You can also read the full document here:

Full Donald Trump Georgia indictment

