'I had no right to overturn' | Mike Pence speaks after Georgia Trump indictments: NBC

ATLANTA — Former Vice President Mike Pence provided sober words for Republican voters, following the fourth indictment of Donald Trump earlier this week.

A report from NBC states that, while speaking at the National Conference of State Legislatures' Legislative Summit in Indianapolis, Pence spoke out against the former president's conduct and refusal to concede during the last few months of his administration.

“I’ve said many times I had hoped that judgment about those days would be left to the American people and to history. Such is not the case,” he said, according to NBC, adding he believes “it’s important that we hew to the first principles and that we tell the truth to the American people."

That truth, he said, is, “No one is above the law.”

The NBC report notes that Pence further stated Trump and all those indicted in Georgia are "entitled to the presumption of innocence," while remaining firm in his stance that no election fraud was committed in Georgia during the 2020 race and he did not have the authority to overturn the results.

“Despite what the former president and his allies have said for now more than two and a half years, and continue to insist to this very hour, the Georgia election was not stolen and I had no right to overturn the election on January 6,” he said. “It’s a hard truth.”

The former VP, who himself is launching a presidential campaign for 2024, also commended Gov. Brian Kemp for pushing back against Trump's claims.

After the release of the Fulton County indictments, the Georgia governor wrote on X (the site formally known as Twitter): "The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen."

“He said, quote, for three years, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward to provide evidence in a court of law regarding the Georgia elections,” Pence said.

