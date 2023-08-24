Fulton County Jail crowded with protesters, supporters ahead of Trump turning himself in

Protesters and supporters both for and against the former president's remarks and beliefs anticipated his arrival on Thursday.

ATLANTA — A colorful red, white and blue scene erected outside the Fulton County Jail painted a picture of both pride and protest on Thursday afternoon.

Protesters and supporters both for and against the former president's remarks and beliefs, anticipated his arrival.

Donald Trump is expected to make an appearance in front of the jail as he is set to turn himself in, according to his Monday Truth Social post. He announced in a post on Thursday that he will be heading to Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

Barricades that have been surrounding the Rice Street jail and the courthouse adorned the surrounding streets. Local law enforcement added more barricaded security as the crowds continued to grow.

Protesters in costumes spoke against the former president's actions as they walked amongst the streets of supporters.

Supporters wearing "Make America Great Again" hats also carried heavy campaign flags that flew in the sky.

The most notable of the Rice Street scene was a truck that had "We are taking America back" printed on its side.

The Atlanta Police Department released the following statement in regards to protests:

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is the lead agency regarding courthouse and jail security. The Atlanta Police Department is closely monitoring updates from the Fulton Count District Attorney's Office and is prepared to assist with public safety if needed. Our goal is to uphold the rights and well-being of everyone in our city.

As of 2:48 p.m., Atlanta Police were not called in for reinforcements so far.