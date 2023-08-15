Reactions after Donald Trump indicted in Georgia for trying to overturn 2020 election

The former president himself took to Truth Social to denounce the charges against him and his allies.

ATLANTA — Reactions are pouring in across social media after a grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and his allies for trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump and several of his allies are being accused of committing an illegal conspiracy that violated a number of state laws when they orchestrated a campaign to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia. The legal process that now awaits Trump will undoubtedly be a long one.

Reactions to Donald Trump indictment in Georgia

The former president himself took to Truth Social to denounce the charges against him and his allies, calling District Attorney Fani Willis a "rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments."

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said that DA Fani Willis had an "objective to indict Donald Trump."

This prosecutor went in with an objective to indict Donald Trump.



Dems don't believe in democracy because they're worried the voters don't want four more years of the disaster that is Joe Biden.



They want to abuse the justice system to take that choice away from voters. https://t.co/82CcPf5fWv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 15, 2023

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said that not even the president is above the law:

The actions taken by the Fulton County District Attorney, along with other state and federal prosecutors, reaffirms the shared belief that in America no one, not even the president, is above the law.



From @RepJeffries and me: pic.twitter.com/Y67eJQXuQC — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 15, 2023

Georgia congresswoman Nikema Williams took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her thoughts:

Congresswoman Nikema Williams releasing a statement on tonight’s indictments pic.twitter.com/7CgDyufSqj — Jennifer Bellamy (@JBellamyTV) August 15, 2023