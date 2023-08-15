LIST | Here's which defendants in the Georgia election RICO case have turned themselves in

All of the defendants have until Friday, Aug. 25, to surrender.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and 18 others indicted in the Georgia 2020 election case have until noon Friday, Aug. 25, to turn themselves in.

Prosecutors allege the efforts of Trump and others to reverse his election loss in the state that year constitute a criminal conspiracy. The charges he is facing include violation of Georgia's RICO Act as well as conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to commit false statements.

This is the fourth indictment for the former president.

On Monday, some defendants in the case were given consent bonds, reaching an agreement with Fulton County officials about the conditions of their release once they surrender to law enforcement. As the Friday deadline looms, 11Alive will update this story as Trump and his alleged co-conspirators surrender in Fulton County.

List of defendants who have surrendered

John Eastman : A member of the Trump legal team, Eastman was a key play in the plot to have Trump supporters pose as presidential electors in battleground states, including Georgia. Eastman faces nine charges, including conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit forgery.

Other defendants facing charges

