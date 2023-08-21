Georgia election indictment | Former President Donald Trump to surrender Thursday

The former president announced when he will be in Atlanta on social media.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump said he will be in Atlanta to turn himself in Thursday in the Georgia 2020 election case.

He appears to be the first co-defendant named in the Fulton County election interference indictment to publicly announce when he will surrender to authorities.

The former president posted to his social networking site Monday night, saying he will be arrested for making "a perfect phone call." This news comes as his bond was set at $200,000 in Fulton County. His attorneys were able to negotiate a bond agreement with conditions that includes limiting his social media use.

Video from MSNBC shows his legal team entering the Fulton County courthouse Monday afternoon.

BREAKING: Donald Trump's legal team seen entering Fulton County, Georgia courthouse ahead of the Friday deadline for the former president to turn himself in, @ReporterBlayne reports. pic.twitter.com/TeW2nVpSun — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 21, 2023

Trump faces 13 charges tied to his alleged efforts to overturn the election. He was among several defendants granted a consent bond order Monday.

All 19 defendants have until noon Friday to turn themselves in.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said his department plans on following “normal practices,” including taking mugshots when the defendants in the case are formally booked.

In the meantime, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is asking a federal judge to dismiss his charges in Fulton County. He argues he's immune to state charges for work he did under Trump following the 2020 election, citing provisions he's entitled to in the U.S. Constitution. Meadows is also attempting to move the Georgia case against him to federal court. A hearing for this motion is set for Aug. 28.