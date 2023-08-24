Reactions pour in after Trump booked at Fulton County Jail, mugshot released

​In and around Atlanta, those both supporting and opposing the former president seized on the events at the Fulton County Jail.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump came and went Thursday like a whirlwind through Atlanta, his booking and mugshot rocketing to the top of news pages and social feeds around the world.

Trump's supporters, among them Georgia Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Collins, framed the arrest as persecution of the former president, asserting it would make him stronger. On the other side of the aisle, Democrats highlighted it as validation of their long-held stance that Trump's conduct in office broke laws and ought to be disqualifying.

Georgia's leading Republicans, in the somewhat strained position of siding with Trump's conservative base but at odds with the man himself for not reversing his election loss almost three years ago, largely stayed more muted.

Gov. Brian Kemp, often the target of Trump's ire in late 2020 and early 2021, did not directly comment about Trump's arrest in a post on X, but did share a podcast appearance he did on Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the Republican primary debate.

Kemp took one of his most barbed, public shots at Trump yet in that appearance, saying Trump was the "loser" of the debate for not showing up, and comparing his current overwhelming lead in Republican primary polls to when the Falcons led the 2017 Super Bowl 28-3 -- only to lose infamously.

On social media, figures like Rep. Greene expressed being energized by the arrest.

"This is the photo that will win the 2024 Presidential election," she wrote on X, posting a picture of Trump's mugshot.

Democratic Georgia state Sen. Nabilah Islam was succinct, posting the mugshot as well and writing: "Welcome to Atlanta."

Vernon Jones, the ex-Democrat turned high-profile Trump booster in Georgia, said the former president was "ready to save America!" in a post that highlighted Trump's "Never Surrender" message attached to his mugshot. Rep. Collins said it was "official" that "Trump just secured the Republican nomination for president." Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who was himself one of 16 Republican electors who falsely claimed that Trump won Georgia, sang the same refrain, posting, "What’s happening to our country—and in our state—is an absolute disgrace."

Former state Sen. Jen Jordan, the 2022 Democratic nominee for attorney general, took the same "Never Surrender" messaging and wrote "the mugshot is proof that in fact he just surrendered to the @FultonSheriff." State Rep. Dr. Michelle Au said the "circus was in town in Fulton County tonight."