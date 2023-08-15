Georgia election indictment: Here are the charges each of the co-defendants face

ATLANTA — On Monday evening, a grand jury in Fulton County returned an indictment against former President Donald Trump, alleging that efforts to overturn the presidential election result in Georgia in 2020 amounted to an illegal conspiracy in violation of state laws.
That historic decision implicates not just Trump, but several of the former president's alleged co-defendants, as well, all of whom are charged with violating Georgia's organized crime statute.
The indictment comes after a nearly two-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office. Willis then presented her investigation to a special grand jury and recommended the case be presented before a regular grand jury -- the body that has the power to indict. (Regular grand jury vs. special purpose grand jury: What's the difference?)
Some of the alleged conspirators are also charged with other crimes -- ranging from pressuring public officials to violate their oaths, to forgery to impersonating a public officer.
(Story continues below)
Here's a breakdown of each of their charges:
Donald Trump
- Count 1 - Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 5 - Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer
- Count 9 - Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer
- Count 11 - Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 13 - Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings
- Count 15 - Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents
- Count 17 - Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 19 - Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings
- Count 27 - Filing False Documents
- Count 28 - Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer
- Count 29 - False Statements and Writings
- Count 38 - Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer
- Count 39 - False Statements and Writings
Rudy Giuliani
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 2 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer
- Count 3 – False Statements and Writings
- Count 6 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer
- Count 7 – False Statements and Writings
- Count 9 – Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer
- Count 11 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 13 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings
- Count 15 – Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents
- Count 17 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 19 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings
- Count 23 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer
- Count 24 – False Statements and Writings
John Eastman
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 2 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer
- Count 9 – Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer
- Count 11 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 13 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings
- Count 15 – Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents
- Count 17 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 19 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings
- Count 27 – Filing False Documents
Mark Meadows
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 28 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer
Kenneth Chesebro
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 9 – Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer
- Count 11 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 15 – Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents
- Count 17 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 19 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings
Jeffrey Clark
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 22 – Criminal Attempt to Commit False Statements and Writings
Jenna Ellis
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 2 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer
Ray Smith, III
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 2 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer
- Count 4 – False Statements and Writings
- Count 6 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer
- Count 9 – Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer
- Count 11 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 13 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings
- Count 15 – Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents
- Count 17 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 19 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings
- Count 23 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer
- Count 25 – False Statements and Writings
Robert Cheeley
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 9 – Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer
- Count 11 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 13 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings
- Count 15 – Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents
- Count 17 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 19 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings
- Count 23 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer
- Count 26 – False Statements and Writings
- Count 41 – Perjury
Michael Roman
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 9 – Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer
- Count 11 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 13 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings
- Count 15 – Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents
- Count 17 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 19 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings
David Shafer
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 8 – Impersonating a Public Officer
- Count 10 – Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 12 – False Statements and Writings
- Count 14 – Criminal Attempt to Commit Filing False Documents
- Count 16 – Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 18 – False Statements and Writings
- Count 40 – False Statements and Writings
Shawn Still
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 8 – Impersonating a Public Officer
- Count 10 – Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 12 – False Statements and Writings
- Count 14 – Criminal Attempt to Commit Filing False Documents
- Count 16 – Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 18 – False Statements and Writing
Stephen Lee
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 20 – Criminal Attempt to Commit Influencing Witnesses
- Count 21 – Criminal Attempt to Commit Influencing Witnesses
- Count 30 – Conspiracy to Commit Solicitation of False Statements and Writings
- Count 31 – Influencing Witnesses
Harrison Floyd
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 30 – Conspiracy to Commit Solicitation of False Statements and Writings
- Count 31 – Influencing Witnesses
Trevian Kutti
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 30 – Conspiracy to Commit Solicitation of False Statements and Writings
- Count 31 – Influencing Witnesses
Sidney Powell
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 32 – Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud
- Count 33 – Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud
- Count 34 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Theft
- Count 35 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Trespass
- Count 36 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Invasion of Privacy
- Count 37 – Conspiracy to Defraud the State
Cathleen Latham
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 8 – Impersonating a Public Officer
- Count 10 – Forgery in the First Degree
- Count 12 – False Statements and Writings
- Count 14 – Criminal Attempt to Commit Filing False Documents
- Count 32 – Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud
- Count 33 – Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud
- Count 34 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Theft
- Count 35 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Trespass
- Count 36 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Invasion of Privacy
- Count 37 – Conspiracy to Defraud the State
Scott Hall
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 32 – Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud
- Count 33 – Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud
- Count 34 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Theft
- Count 35 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Trespass
- Count 36 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Invasion of Privacy
- Count 37 – Conspiracy to Defraud the State
Misty Hayes
- Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
- Count 32 – Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud
- Count 33 – Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud
- Count 34 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Theft
- Count 35 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Trespass
- Count 36 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Invasion of Privacy
- Count 37 – Conspiracy to Defraud the State