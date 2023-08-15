Georgia election indictment: Here are the charges each of the co-defendants face

​Some of the alleged conspirators are charged with crimes -- ranging from pressuring public officials to violate their oaths, to forgery.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — On Monday evening, a grand jury in Fulton County returned an indictment against former President Donald Trump, alleging that efforts to overturn the presidential election result in Georgia in 2020 amounted to an illegal conspiracy in violation of state laws.

That historic decision implicates not just Trump, but several of the former president's alleged co-defendants, as well, all of whom are charged with violating Georgia's organized crime statute.

The indictment comes after a nearly two-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office. Willis then presented her investigation to a special grand jury and recommended the case be presented before a regular grand jury -- the body that has the power to indict. (Regular grand jury vs. special purpose grand jury: What's the difference?)

Some of the alleged conspirators are also charged with other crimes -- ranging from pressuring public officials to violate their oaths, to forgery to impersonating a public officer.

(Story continues below)

Here's a breakdown of each of their charges:

Donald Trump

Count 1 - Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 5 - Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 9 - Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer

Count 11 - Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 13 - Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 15 - Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents

Count 17 - Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 19 - Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 27 - Filing False Documents

Count 28 - Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 29 - False Statements and Writings

Count 38 - Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 39 - False Statements and Writings

Rudy Giuliani

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 2 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 3 – False Statements and Writings

Count 6 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 7 – False Statements and Writings

Count 9 – Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer

Count 11 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 13 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 15 – Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents

Count 17 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 19 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 23 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 24 – False Statements and Writings

John Eastman

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 2 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 9 – Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer

Count 11 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 13 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 15 – Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents

Count 17 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 19 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 27 – Filing False Documents

Mark Meadows

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 28 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Kenneth Chesebro

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 9 – Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer

Count 11 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 15 – Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents

Count 17 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 19 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Jeffrey Clark

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 22 – Criminal Attempt to Commit False Statements and Writings

Jenna Ellis

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 2 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Ray Smith, III

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 2 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 4 – False Statements and Writings

Count 6 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 9 – Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer

Count 11 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 13 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 15 – Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents

Count 17 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 19 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 23 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 25 – False Statements and Writings

Robert Cheeley

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 9 – Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer

Count 11 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 13 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 15 – Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents

Count 17 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 19 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 23 – Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 26 – False Statements and Writings

Count 41 – Perjury

Michael Roman

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 9 – Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer

Count 11 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 13 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 15 – Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents

Count 17 – Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 19 – Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

David Shafer

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 8 – Impersonating a Public Officer

Count 10 – Forgery in the First Degree

Count 12 – False Statements and Writings

Count 14 – Criminal Attempt to Commit Filing False Documents

Count 16 – Forgery in the First Degree

Count 18 – False Statements and Writings

Count 40 – False Statements and Writings

Shawn Still

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 8 – Impersonating a Public Officer

Count 10 – Forgery in the First Degree

Count 12 – False Statements and Writings

Count 14 – Criminal Attempt to Commit Filing False Documents

Count 16 – Forgery in the First Degree

Count 18 – False Statements and Writing

Stephen Lee

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 20 – Criminal Attempt to Commit Influencing Witnesses

Count 21 – Criminal Attempt to Commit Influencing Witnesses

Count 30 – Conspiracy to Commit Solicitation of False Statements and Writings

Count 31 – Influencing Witnesses

Harrison Floyd

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 30 – Conspiracy to Commit Solicitation of False Statements and Writings

Count 31 – Influencing Witnesses

Trevian Kutti

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 30 – Conspiracy to Commit Solicitation of False Statements and Writings

Count 31 – Influencing Witnesses

Sidney Powell

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 32 – Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud

Count 33 – Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud

Count 34 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Theft

Count 35 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Trespass

Count 36 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Invasion of Privacy

Count 37 – Conspiracy to Defraud the State

Cathleen Latham

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 8 – Impersonating a Public Officer

Count 10 – Forgery in the First Degree

Count 12 – False Statements and Writings

Count 14 – Criminal Attempt to Commit Filing False Documents

Count 32 – Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud

Count 33 – Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud

Count 34 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Theft

Count 35 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Trespass

Count 36 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Invasion of Privacy

Count 37 – Conspiracy to Defraud the State

Scott Hall

Count 1 – Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 32 – Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud

Count 33 – Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud

Count 34 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Theft

Count 35 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Trespass

Count 36 – Conspiracy to Commit Computer Invasion of Privacy

Count 37 – Conspiracy to Defraud the State

Misty Hayes