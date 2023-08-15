2 people left; 5 surrender overnight to Fulton County Jail | Georiga Trump Election Case

The former president made his appearance in Georgia on Thursday evening. He made history as he turned himself in.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have not turned themselves in the Fulton County Jail after being indicted in the Georgia 2020 election case, along with President Donald Trump, as of Friday morning.

Officials said co-defendants had until noon, Aug. 25, to show up.

He posted a bond of $200,000 and will still have to follow special bond conditions as he awaits an arraignment and trial date-- along with his 18 co-defendants. Following releasing his mug shot, Trump posted it on, formerly Twitter, in his first post since his ban.

Five people turned themselves in Robert Cheeley, Misty Hampton, Jeffrey Clark, Shawn Still, and Michael Roman on Thursday night following Trump. That makes 17 out of 29 co-defendants.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she would immediately issue arrest warrants following the noon deadline.

Defendants that need to surrender

A police chaplain from Illinois, Lee went to the home of Fulton election worker Ruby Freeman and threatened her. He allegedly pressured Freeman to admit she committed election fraud. Lee faces five charges, mostly related to influencing witnesses. Trevian Kutti: The one-time publicist for the rapper formerly known as Kayne West, Kutti was also involved in the alleged Freeman pressure plot. Kutti faces charges of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings as well as influencing witnesses.

List of defendants who have surrendered

