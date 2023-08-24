Protesters find brief moment of political peace over ice cream against backdrop of Trump surrender

In the sweltering heat outside of Fulton County Jail, there was one thing that brought people together: ice cream.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — As the heat of the day intermingled with the heated passions of Trump supporters and opponents, a surprise sound of summer bridged a wide political divide: the simple jingle of an ice cream truck.

There are no losers with this sweet selection.

"Oh absolutely, who doesn't like ice cream?"

Different flavors making space for different political tastes.

The sweet reprieve, and a pause on politics.

"Sounds like everyone is getting along."

Hundreds of people rallying against each other. Dripping with insults, wiped away by one song that unites us all.

More coverage on former President Donald Trump's surrender: