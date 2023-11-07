Trump goes to Georgia Supreme Court, presses harder to have 2020 investigation stopped

Trump's attorneys filed two motions Friday to try and get his motion ruled on before indictments are issued

ATLANTA — Donald Trump has taken his efforts to derail the 2020 election investigation all the way to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Attorneys for the former president filed motions in two Georgia courts Friday as part of his effort to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and bury a special purpose grand jury's report into potential criminal interference regarding the election.

Trump's legal team filed motions in Fulton County Superior Court and state supreme court against Willis and Fulton Judge Robert McBurney. They come as a previous motion to quash the jury's report and disqualify Willis hasn't received a ruling.

Potential indictments in the investigation are expected within the next month.

The attorneys — Drew Findling, Jennifer Little, and Marissa Goldberg — want Willis and McBurney to comply with the "lawful duties of their office" and seek to "bar their further contortion of legal processes" which violates Trump's constitutional rights, according to the filing.

The attorneys want either court to rule on the new motion. In their filing, the attorneys said they went to the state supreme court because their previous motion in Fulton Superior Court was ignored

"This should be shocking. Even in an extraordinarily novel case of national significance, one would expect matters to take their normal procedural course within a reasonable time," both court filings state. "But nothing about these processes have been normal or reasonable. And the all-but-unavoidable conclusion is that the anomalies below are because Petitioner is President Donald J. Trump."

Fulton County District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the filing.

Trump filed the initial motion to bury the report in March. In addition to seeking Willis' disqualification, Trump's team also wanted a judge other than McBurney to rule on their motion.

McBurney oversaw the special purpose grand jury investigating whether Trump and his allies criminally interfered in the 2020 election. The panel compiled their findings in a report. Much of the document remains a secret, but foreperson Emily Kohrs previously told media outlets that the report recommended more than a dozen indictments.

The two Fulton County grand juries that could hear evidence in the election investigation were sworn in Tuesday.

Willis has previously said that potential indictments will come before Sept. 1., but she's previously hinted that charging decisions will likely happen in early to mid-August.