New Trump attorney in Georgia case | Who is Steve Sadow?

Sadow has worked high-profile cases in the past.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump made a bold legal move Thursday as he prepared to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail, replacing his legal representation in the Georgia RICO case.

Trump had been represented in the Fulton County proceedings to this point by Drew Findling, one of Atlanta's highest-profile attorneys. Now he'll be based by another Atlanta power lawyer, Steve Sadow.

Here's a little bit of what we know about Trump's new attorney.

Who is Steve Sadow? | New Trump lawyer

Sadow has handled plenty of high-profile clients before. He was Gunna's lawyer - negotiating a plea deal for the rapper - in the YSL RICO case.

He also once upon a time represented Anna Nicole Smith's partner, Howard K. Stern, in a California case that followed her death.

Sadow wrote on his LinkeIn page yesterday of taking up the Trump case:

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case. The President should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him. We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the President not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the President have no place in our justice system.”

Sadow has already had a busy stint as Trump's attorney - filing an opposition Thursday to the speedy trial filings by Georgia RICO co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro and Fulton County DA Fani Willis.