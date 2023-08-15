Who is Jenna Ellis? | The 18 people indicted with Trump in Georgia

An attorney with the 2020 Trump campaign, Jenna Ellis is facing two charges in the indictment.

ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury voted Monday night to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies for their alleged roles in interfering with the 2020 election result in Georgia.

Among those is Jenna Ellis, an attorney with the 2020 Trump campaign.

Here's an overview of Ellis and her inclusion in the sprawling indictment.

Who is Jenna Ellis?

Ellis, who began working for Trump in November 2019, also attended the Dec. 3, 2020, Georgia Senate hearing where Trump allies claimed voter fraud handed the election to Biden.

State election officials debunked those claims, but Ellis continued to push claims of voter fraud, according to Fulton County prosecutors.

Ellis also authored two memos sent to Trump and others stating that Pence should ignore electoral college votes from certain battleground states, including Georgia.

Where does she fit in the indictment?

She faces two charges, violation of the Georgia RICO Act and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Among the 161 "acts of racketeering activity and overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy" constituting Count 1 of the indictment, Ellis is included in 12:

Act 2 , for appearing at a press conference at the Republican National Committee Headquarters on Nov. 19, 2020 where she allegedly "made false statements concerning fraud" in the election.

, for appearing at a press conference at the Republican National Committee Headquarters on Nov. 19, 2020 where she allegedly "made false statements concerning fraud" in the election. Act 8 , for her part in a meeting of Pennsylvania state legislators on Nov. 25, 2020 where she allegedly "solicited, requested and importuned the Pennsylvania legislators present at the meeting to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Pennsylvania."

, for her part in a meeting of Pennsylvania state legislators on Nov. 25, 2020 where she allegedly "solicited, requested and importuned the Pennsylvania legislators present at the meeting to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Pennsylvania." Act 9 , for further meeting with the Pennsylvania legislators at the White House on Nov. 25, 2020 where Ellis, the legislators and others allegedly "discussed holding a special session of the Pennsylvania General Assembly."

, for further meeting with the Pennsylvania legislators at the White House on Nov. 25, 2020 where Ellis, the legislators and others allegedly "discussed holding a special session of the Pennsylvania General Assembly." Act 10 , for a phone call and voicemail with Rudy Giuliani to Pennsylvania House of Representatives Speaker Bryan Cutler on Nov. 26, 2020 the alleged purpose of which was "soliciting, requesting and importuning him to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Pennsylvania."

, for a phone call and voicemail with Rudy Giuliani to Pennsylvania House of Representatives Speaker Bryan Cutler on Nov. 26, 2020 the alleged purpose of which was "soliciting, requesting and importuning him to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Pennsylvania." Act 12 , for a similar call and voicemail with Giuliani again to Cutler on Nov. 27, 2020.

, for a similar call and voicemail with Giuliani again to Cutler on Nov. 27, 2020. Act 13 , for a similar call with Giuliani on Nov. 27, 2020 to President Pro Tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate Jake Corman.

, for a similar call with Giuliani on Nov. 27, 2020 to President Pro Tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate Jake Corman. Act 17 , for her part in appearing before Arizona state legislators on Nov. 30, 2020 where she allegedly "solicited, requested and importuned the Arizona legislators present at the meeting to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Arizona."

, for her part in appearing before Arizona state legislators on Nov. 30, 2020 where she allegedly "solicited, requested and importuned the Arizona legislators present at the meeting to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Arizona." Act 20 , for a meeting with Giuliani on Dec. 1, 2020 with Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Arizona Senate President Karen Fann.

, for a meeting with Giuliani on Dec. 1, 2020 with Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Arizona Senate President Karen Fann. Act 21 , for appearing and speaking before the Michigan House of Representatives Oversight Committee on Dec. 2, 2020 where she allegedly "solicited, requested and importuned the Michigan legislators present at the meeting to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Michigan."

, for appearing and speaking before the Michigan House of Representatives Oversight Committee on Dec. 2, 2020 where she allegedly "solicited, requested and importuned the Michigan legislators present at the meeting to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Michigan." Act 23 , for allegedly "unlawfully soliciting, requesting and importuning certain public officers then serving as elected members of the Georgia Senate and present at at a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee meeting" with other Trump lawyers on Dec. 3, 2020 to "engage in conduct constituting the felony offense offense of of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, O.C.G.A. 16-10-1, by unlawfully appointing presidential electors from Georgia, in willful and intentional Violation of the terms of the oath of said persons as prescribed by law, with intent that said persons engage in said conduct." This Act carries with it the charge of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer in violation of O.C.G.A. §§ 16-4-7 and 16-10-1.

, for allegedly "unlawfully soliciting, requesting and importuning certain public officers then serving as elected members of the Georgia Senate and present at at a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee meeting" with other Trump lawyers on Dec. 3, 2020 to "engage in conduct constituting the felony offense offense of of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, O.C.G.A. 16-10-1, by unlawfully appointing presidential electors from Georgia, in willful and intentional Violation of the terms of the oath of said persons as prescribed by law, with intent that said persons engage in said conduct." This Act carries with it the charge of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer in violation of O.C.G.A. §§ 16-4-7 and 16-10-1. Act 107 , for writing on Dec. 31, 2020 a memorandum that "outlined strategy for disrupting and delaying the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021, the day prescribed by law for counting votes cast by the duly elected and qualified presidential electors from Georgia and the other states."

, for writing on Dec. 31, 2020 a memorandum that "outlined strategy for disrupting and delaying the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021, the day prescribed by law for counting votes cast by the duly elected and qualified presidential electors from Georgia and the other states." Act 126, for writing on Jan. 5, 2021 a memorandum described the same way as above.