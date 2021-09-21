Coroner confirms human remains are those of Gabby Petito; initial manner of death deemed a homicide

WYOMING, USA — The body found Sunday in Bridger-Teton National Forest has been positively identified as Gabby Petito, the FBI in Denver confirms.
Law enforcement says the coroner's office has determined the initial cause of death is a homicide. However, the official cause will be determined following the final autopsy.
The 22-year-old woman was on a cross-country road trip this summer with her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie. She was reported missing on Sept. 11 after he returned 10 days earlier to his North Port family home without her. Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the case.
His whereabouts remain unknown.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 21, authorities are searching for Laundrie at the vast Carlton Preserve in Sarasota County, Florida, where it was believed he had traveled to go on a hike about a week earlier.
The FBI continues to ask the public for information from anyone who may have been in contact with either Petito or Laundrie in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between Aug. 27-30.
The site is within the Bridger-Teton National Forest in the east area of Grand Teton National Park.
If you have any information on the Petito case or where Laundrie could be, the FBI says you can visit tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip anonymously. You can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI.