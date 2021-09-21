Coroner confirms human remains are those of Gabby Petito; initial manner of death deemed a homicide

The 22-year-old was on a cross-country road trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie. She was reported missing after he returned to his North Port home without her.

WYOMING, USA — The body found Sunday in Bridger-Teton National Forest has been positively identified as Gabby Petito, the FBI in Denver confirms.

Law enforcement says the coroner's office has determined the initial cause of death is a homicide. However, the official cause will be determined following the final autopsy.

The 22-year-old woman was on a cross-country road trip this summer with her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie. She was reported missing on Sept. 11 after he returned 10 days earlier to his North Port family home without her. Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the case.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 21, authorities are searching for Laundrie at the vast Carlton Preserve in Sarasota County, Florida, where it was believed he had traveled to go on a hike about a week earlier.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

The FBI continues to ask the public for information from anyone who may have been in contact with either Petito or Laundrie in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between Aug. 27-30.

The site is within the Bridger-Teton National Forest in the east area of Grand Teton National Park.

If you have any information on the Petito case or where Laundrie could be, the FBI says you can visit tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip anonymously. You can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI.