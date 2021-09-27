Gabby Petito's family to hold press conference Tuesday in New York

It is unclear at this time what the 22-year-old's family will discuss or who specifically will be talking.

NEW YORK — Gabby Petito's family is set to hold a press conference Tuesday, according to their attorney.

Richard Stafford says the event will happen at 1 p.m. at his law office in New York. It is unclear at this time what the 22-year-old's family will discuss or who specifically will be talking.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 after setting out on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Her disappearance captured the nation's attention when Laundrie returned home to North Port with the van, but without her.

Investigators attempted to work with Laundrie on Petito's whereabouts but he remained "uncooperative" with police. He'd later be named a person of interest in her disappearance before being reported missing himself.

On Sept. 21, the FBI in Denver positively identified the body found in Grand Teton National Park as Petito. Two days later a federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie in connection to Petito's case. According to agents, he had used a debit card that didn't belong to him and took out $1,000. He did that between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.