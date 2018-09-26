CHARLOTTE, N.C. - As the search for Maddox Ritch continued Wednesday, the six-year-old boy's father spoke at a news conference in Gastonia.

"It's torture," Maddox's father, Ian Ritch, said of his son's disappearance.

Ian said he and his friend were spending time with Maddox, who has autism and is nonverbal, at Rankin Lake Park Saturday night. The father said Maddox loved to go outdoors.

"I just wanted him to have a little fun," Ian said.

According to Ian, Maddox took off in the opposite direction of his father and his friend and never stopped.

"He usually runs but will stop to give me a chance to pick him up," Ian Ritch said.

Ian said his son's disappearance left him sleepless for several days, and he hasn't eaten.

"I feel guilty for letting him get so far ahead of me," Ian Ritch said. "It just makes me nervous about where he is right now."

Ian Ritch pleaded with the public to call the tip line at 704-869-1075.

"No matter the small details," Ian Ritch said. "If you were there Saturday, please call the tip line... I just want my little boy back."

FBI poster for Maddox Ritch

Earlier in the day, Ian posted to Facebook he gave two interviews about his son's disappearance simply to get the word out, and he begged anyone with information to come forward to police.

"It has been too long already and we need him back home," Ian wrote. "I just want to hold him. Also, so you know I never received a dime for interviews. I just want to get the message out. We need everyone's help to make it happen.

"I love my son with all my heart and I need him to be back home with his family."

Ian gave an exclusive interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" (GMA) that aired Wednesday.

"I could see him until a certain point," Ian said. "He got out of my view and that's when I never seen him again."

Ian told GMA he regrets every moment from that day [the day Maddox disappeared.]

"Everyone looks at you like you're a monster, and I regretted it since the moment it happened," he said.

Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton said authorities followed more than 150 leads in the case over 75 "agonizing" hours.

Chief Helton asked a professional photographer, who was seen at the park that day, to reach out to police. The chief later said he was able to talk to that man as well as the family he was photographing.

Chief Helton said he also wanted to talk to a male jogger who was nearby.

Maddox Ritch's mother, Carrie Ritch, spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday. She offered a tearful plea for anyone to come forth with information about her son's disappearance.

"I just want my baby home, please, whatever you can do. Maddox is my whole world and my reason for living. He's mama's boy," she cried. "His smile is so contagious, and his laughter is so precious."

Chief Helton confirmed there was a delay in the time when Maddox went missing and when police were called to the park. Investigators said Maddox's father lost track of his son around 1:30 p.m., but dispatch records show officers weren't called until 2:33 p.m.

The 911 call was released Wednesday to the public after a park employee contacted police. The employee said they were searching for Maddox for about an hour before calling 911.

Chief Helton said both of Maddox's parents cooperated with the search and had not been named as suspects in the case.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) supervisor Jason Kaplan said a $10,000 reward was being offered in this case, and he warned the public about spreading rumors on social media.

"If you don't see the information coming from an official source such as Gastonia Police or the FBI, I really think it's irresponsible for you to continue to push that message out," he said.

