Moscow murders: Suspect in custody, press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. PST

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. PST at city hall, Idaho State Police communications officer Aaron Snell confirmed to KTVB Friday.

According to NBC, four law enforcement officials say there was a suspect taken into custody in Monroe County, Pennsylvania in connection with the murders.

WNEP and the Associated Press report 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger of Albrightsville was arrested Friday morning.

Court records show Kohberger is awaiting extradition.

It's been almost nine weeks since the quadruple murders of four University of Idaho students in their home at 1122 King Road, off campus.

Snell said he can't speak to what the press conference is related to.

MPD will be streaming the conference on their YouTube page. KTVB will be providing coverage throughout the evening.

