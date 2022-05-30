Falcons player trying to connect with Texas school shooting survivor who was wearing his jersey

Dean Marlowe posted on Twitter asking for someone to get him in touch with the family.

ATLANTA — After describing the horrific moments of the Uvalde school shooting on national television, an Atlanta Falcons player wants to connect with one of the survivors. Why? He was wearing his No. 21 jersey and a Falcons hat.

"Someone help me get in touch with this family. I would love to send some signed gear," safety Dean Marlowe said in a tweet.

Daniel, and his mother, Briana Ruiz, appeared on television over the weekend with CNN's Dana Bash.

Marlowe signed with the Falcons in April after playing for the Detroit Lions. It is unknown if the boy's jersey was Marlowe's or possibly other former Falcons, including the great Deion Sanders, DeAngelo Hall or Desmond Trufant.

Someone help me get in touch with this family.

Daniel said during the interview that the shooter fired four rounds into his classroom and said his teacher got shot, but survived. He told Bash that his teacher locked the door and that he hid under a table against the wall.

"I could still see his face," he explained -- making eye contact with the man who killed 19 of his classmates and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank previously released a statement following last week's school shooting - saying his foundation would donate $100,000 each to Sandy Hook Promise and The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention.