Sports betting bill passes Georgia Senate

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate passed a gambling bill Friday. The proceeds would benefit needs-based college scholarships, rural broadband and health care programs.

The benefits represent a major departure from typical Georgia lottery beneficiaries, the HOPE scholarship and Pre-K.

There are a dozen gambling bills mostly stalled in the capitol.

The bill would give state blessing to gambling on professional sports – a bill supported by professional sports teams like the Atlanta Braves, Falcons and Hawks.

"Everything else from professional ping-pong to frog jumping – provided it’s professional – can benefit from this," said state Sen. Jeff Mullis (R-Chickamauga).

The bill would allow betting on college sports -- except it won’t allow betting on Georgia college sports.

Opposition to gambling had stalled casino and other gambling bills in the past. But as the legislature has gained more Democrats, the sports book bill has gained some traction – with the help of scores of lobbyists representing gambling interests, who watched the senate vote on hallway monitors.

"At the end of the day, all bettors are losers. Trust me," state Sen. Bill Cowsert (R-Athens) told senators Friday. "Many of you know my opposition to casino gaming because I think it preys on the poor and the vulnerable."

Yet Cowsert spoke in favor of the sports gambling bill. "On the other hand, to many people, that’s entertainment. And it’s almost part of our southern culture," he said.