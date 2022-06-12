Coroner Leon Jones says it happened overnight on Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in West Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's confirmed they are investigating the shooting that happened at the West Club apartment complex on Steven Drive.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

He identified the victims as 18-year-old Jahryon Willis, 16-year-old Marcelles Williams, and 18-year-old Tyshaun Williams also died early Tuesday morning.

Jones says a 14-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.