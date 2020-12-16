11th Circuit to hear case today with major implications for cash bail systems

The federal appeals court will hear oral arguments in Hester v. Gentry, a case out of Alabama in which the plaintiff, Bradley Hester, was arrested in July 2017.

ATLANTA — The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta today will hear a case that could have major implications for how cash bail systems are administered in Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

The federal appeals court will hear oral arguments in Hester v. Gentry, a case out of Alabama in which the plaintiff, Bradley Hester, was arrested in July 2017 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hester sued Cullman County over its bail schedule - the various amounts required for bond based on various offenses - on the argument that "there is no rational basis for a bail schedule and that all defendants must be released within a short time period of arrest," according to advocates involved with the case.

The oral arguments will be conducted over a live audio stream that will be broadcast by the 11th Circuit here. News organizations themselves are not permitted to stream these kinds of federal hearings.

The court's session is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. It's not clear when exactly Hester v. Gentry will be heard - an 11th Circuit schedule indicates at least three other cases are to be heard today.

According to an Associated Press account of the 2018 district court ruling in the case, Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala ruled in Hester's favor, issuing a preliminary injunction against Cullman County over its bail system.

The AP reported at the time that Judge Haikala ruled people in Cullman County are “treated differently based on their financial status” because of the bail system.

"A defendant with financial means who is charged with assault can go home within two hours of his arrest if he can post a $10,000 bond, while an indigent defendant charged with fourth degree possession of a forged instrument who cannot afford to post a $3,000 secured bond remains in custody awaiting a hearing," the judge wrote in 2018.

She appeared to narrow her ruling on indigent defendants - those who are considered impoverished - in particular, writing that Cullman County's system appeared discriminatory against such individuals, depriving them of equal protection under the law.

Hester had claimed indigent status in the 2017 arrest, saying he was unable to pay his $1,000 bond. According to a local report in The Cullman Times, he remained incarcerated for "several days" after that.

According to the AP, Haikala specified her ruling differed from an earlier 11th Circuit ruling, upholding the bail system in Calhoun, Ga., because in Cullman County, "indigent defendants cannot secure their release merely by proving that they are indigent according to a uniform standard."

How the 11th Circuit rules will govern the constitutionality of bail systems in Georgia, Florida and Alabama, the three states under its jurisdiction.