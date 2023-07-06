18 people died in Georgia traffic accidents around July 4th holiday, officials say

The figures underscore warnings state officials gave before the holiday about staying safe on the roads and driving sober.

ATLANTA — Georgia officials provided a final tally Thursday of traffic fatalities around the state over the July 4th holiday period: 18 lives lost from Friday evening to Tuesday night.

The figures underscore warnings state officials gave before the holiday about staying safe on the roads and driving sober.

According to Georgia State Patrol, there were over 500 total crashes investigated with more than 260 injuries.

"Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) Officers made 20,989 traffic stops and issued more than 12,300 citations and over 15,000 warnings.," GSP said.

The deaths occurred in the following precincts. The majority were in metro Atlanta.

Athens

Atlanta (2)

Blue Ridge

DeKalb County (2)

Dougherty County (2)

Glynn County

LaGrange

Milledgeville

Newnan

Paulding County

Pike County

Thomaston

Villa Rica (2)

The exact period measured was from 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30 to Tuesday night, July 4, at 11:59 p.m.