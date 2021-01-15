18-wheeler strikes passenger vehicle in deadly accident in Bibb County

The 18-wheeler was traveling southbound when it hit the passenger vehicle, jackknifed and slid off the roadway on its side resulting in the death of the driver.

ATLANTA — Bibb County Sheriff's deputies are continuing their investigation of an accident that left one person dead after they received a call regarding an 18-wheeler that had struck a passenger vehicle on Interstate 475 southbound near mile marker 12 early Friday.

First responders responded to the scene at about 5:13 am on Friday. When they arrived, deputies found an 18-wheeler on its side off of the roadway and a single passenger vehicle that had suffered damage.

A preliminary investigation from officials indicated that the 18-wheeler was traveling southbound when it hit the passenger vehicle, jackknifed, and slid off the roadway on its side. The wreck resulted in the death of the truck driver.

According to Monroe County Emergency Services, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to Navicent Health Macon for treatment of minor injuries.

911 calls to Bibb County, received minutes prior to the accident, suggest that the passenger vehicle was disabled and sitting in the far left lane of the interstate at the time of the accident. It is unclear at this point whether the vehicle had been moved to the emergency lane at the time of impact.