2 charged after Dublin teen killed while 'playing' with rifle

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Two adults face charges after a Laurens County teen was shot to death Sunday night.
According to Dublin Police, it happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Riverview Heights Apartments on Riverview Drive. They say 911 was called at that time for an apparent suicide in Building 200.
The victim was identified as 15-year-old Jordan Stewart.
Detectives say Stewart and his friends, Tenia Hatch and Javouri Durham, were inside the apartment playing with a rifle when it went off and fired a fatal shot at Stewart.
Hatch is charged with tampering with evidence. Durham will be charged with involuntary manslaughter.
WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING
'We never imagined it would end like this': Couple who planned to adopt Kaitlyn Yozviak speaks after her death