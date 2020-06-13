2 motorcyclists killed in Macon wreck

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck happened late Friday night on Hartley Bridge Road.

MACON, Ga. — Two motorcyclists are dead after a wreck on Hartley Bridge Road in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck happened late Friday, just before midnight in the 6000 block of Hartley Bridge Road.

According to a release, a pickup truck was traveling east on Hartley Bridge Road while the two motorcyclists were reportedly traveling west . The driver of the pickup truck and the motorcyclists collided.

According to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the two motorcyclists, 24-year-old Troy Michael Myrick and 22-year-old Blake Heflin, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck is under investigation.

