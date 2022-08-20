2-year-old hit by car backing out of driveway, GSP says

The child was taken to Floyd Medical Center.

WACO, Ga. — A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car that was backing out of a driveway Friday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

GSP said the crash happened around 7:05 p.m. along Woodland Circle in Haralson County.

The child was taken to Floyd Medical Center. At last check, the toddler was stable.

This crash is still under investigation.