2-year-old hit by car backing out of driveway, GSP says

WACO, Ga. — A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car that was backing out of a driveway Friday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
GSP said the crash happened around 7:05 p.m. along Woodland Circle in Haralson County.
The child was taken to Floyd Medical Center. At last check, the toddler was stable.
This crash is still under investigation.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.