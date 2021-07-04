22-year-old drowns in Lake Hartwell, officials say

The victim was pulled from the water by another swimmer who performed CPR.

GEORGIA, USA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that a 22-year-old man has drowned after going under the waters of Lake Hartwell on Sunday evening.

According to officials, Georgia Game Wardens were called to the area of Big Oak Recreation on the lake around 6 p.m. There, they learned that the victim was pulled from the water by another swimmer who performed CPR until EMS personnel took over.

However, he did not survive. Authorities are withholding the victim's name pending the notification of his family.