About 70 churches in Georgia disaffiliating from United Methodist Church

ATLANTA — About 70 Georgia churches are being allowed to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, according to a spokesperson with The North Georgia Conference.

The disaffiliations were ratified Thursday at the annual regional conference that's happening this week in Athens.

During a 2019 Special Session of the global General Conference of The United Methodist Church, a disaffiliation agreement was adopted that allows the churches to leave the denomination through the end of 2023. According to the website, they can leave "for reasons of conscience regarding a change in the requirements and provisions of the Book of Discipline related to the practice of homosexuality..." and other related actions outlined. (Read more here under the background.)

The North Georgia Conference region covers the top half of the state. Officials explained that the churches requesting disaffiliation make up about 9 percent -- but only 3 percent of the full membership of the Conference.

"Our denomination has a clear process for disaffiliation and Conference leaders are walking alongside the churches that want to take this path," said Sybil Davidson, the Conference Communications Director. "While we do not wish to see any church disaffiliate, we are committed to a clear and healthy process."

"Our hearts are with those who desire for their congregation to remain a part of the denomination, and also with those who choose to leave. It is painful when we have division in the church. We pray that, above all, the ministry of all churches will be fruitful and serve God well. The United Methodist Church will continue working to be agents of reconciliation in a divided world," Davidson added.

