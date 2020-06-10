GBI investigating murder of 9-year-old girl in south Georgia

The GBI has not released many details about the case, including what happened before the girl's death and how exactly she died.

TIFTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has responded after it said a 9-year-old girl was murdered in south Georgia, Tuesday.

It happened at the Peterson Apartments in Tifton, Georgia, according to the GBI.

The Georgia town is roughly two hours south of Atlanta off Interstate 75 and an hour north of the Florida line.

Her name has also not been released at this time.

A reporter for NBC affiliate station WALB in Albany said Tifton Police were also working the case alongside agents from the GBI.

No other information is known at this time.