Ahmaud Arbery murder suspect being investigated for sex crime, GBI says

The state agency confirms they are conducting an investigation.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — One of the three suspects charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery stands accused of another crime, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said that William "Roddie" Bryan, Jr. is being investigated for a sex crime, based on allegations made against him. The investigation was launched Wednesday, July 15 at the request of the Glynn County Police Department, the GBI said.

Bryan, 50, was arrested late May and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

Investigators said Bryan was driving behind Arbery as he was jogging through a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood when Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael - both also charged with murder - accosted Arbery. Travis McMichael got into a struggle with Arbery and ended up shooting him, all of which Bryan filmed.

He faces charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false Imprisonment, after warrants said he tried to confine Arbery with his truck.

The announcement of the new investigation into the Bryan comes on the same day that Bryan and the McMichaels appeared in court for a hearing. All three pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Details about the allegations made against Bryan were not made available by the GBI.

Ahmaud Arbery shooting