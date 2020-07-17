x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

state

Ahmaud Arbery murder suspect being investigated for sex crime, GBI says

The state agency confirms they are conducting an investigation.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — One of the three suspects charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery stands accused of another crime, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said that William "Roddie" Bryan, Jr. is being investigated for a sex crime, based on allegations made against him. The investigation was launched Wednesday, July 15 at the request of the Glynn County Police Department, the GBI said.

Bryan, 50, was arrested late May and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. 

Investigators said Bryan was driving behind Arbery as he was jogging through a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood when Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael - both also charged with murder - accosted Arbery. Travis McMichael got into a struggle with Arbery and ended up shooting him, all of which Bryan filmed.

RELATED: Here's how the third man in the Ahmaud Arbery case is being charged with murder

He faces charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false Imprisonment, after warrants said he tried to confine Arbery with his truck. 

Credit: Glynn County Sheriff's Office

The announcement of the new investigation into the Bryan comes on the same day that Bryan and the McMichaels appeared in court for a hearing. All three pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

Details about the allegations made against Bryan were not made available by the GBI.

Ahmaud Arbery shooting

Judge finds probable cause to proceed to trial on all charges against three men in Ahmaud Arbery case

Testimony claims McMichael called Ahmaud Arbery n-word after killing him

U.S. Attorney considering charges against state officials in Arbery case, family's lawyers say

Ahmaud Arbery’s mom on hate crimes bill passing in Georgia: ‘His name will live on forever.’

Photos: Ahmaud Arbery

1 / 5
Provided
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot and killed by two armed men while jogging in a South Georgia neighborhood back on Feb 23, 2020.