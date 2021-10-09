Central Georgia police officer shot and killed, GBI says

Few details were immediately available.

WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — A central Georgia police officer was shot and killed overnight, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said early Saturday.

The officer was with the Alamo Police Department in Wheeler County, about two-and-a-half-hours southeast of Atlanta and a little more than 20 miles west of Vidalia.

"The GBI is investigating the death of an Alamo Police Officer who was shot & killed overnight in Wheeler County. We’ll provide additional details as we get them," the GBI tweeted.

There were no immediate additional details in the shooting.

The same department also lost an officer earlier this year to COVID-19.