Mother, child found safe in metro Atlanta shortly after Amber Alert goes out

Authorities had sent out the Amber Alert for a missing child shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother and child were located safe shortly after an Amber Alert was issued Sunday night, authorities reported.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office, which was assisting another agency in the search, said the mom and child were located just after midnight in DeKalb County by Georgia State Patrol troopers and DeKalb County Police officers.

The Amber Alert had gone out a little before midnight, reporting an abducted 6-month-old and her kidnapped 23-year-old mother. They had been reported last seen in the area of North Druid Hills Road.

It's not clear if anyone will face charges in the incident.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said it had been assisting the Madison Police Department in locating the mom and child. Madison is the Morgan County seat, about 40 minutes east of DeKalb's borders. There were no details on the mom and child's ties to Madison or Morgan County.