CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — An AMBER Alert has been issued as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and police in Clarksville search for two missing children last seen wearing pajamas at their Cross Ridge Drive home around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Clarksville Police, 11-year-old Traveon Thompson, Jr. and 10-year-old Le'Asia Thompson are believed to be with 39-year-old Jennifer Lewis, their non-custodial mother. Lewis has an active warrant for custodial interference, and has been known to take the children in the past even though she does not have custody of them.

Traveon Thompson is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Le'Asia Thompson is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 55 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jennifer Lewis is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 156 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She drives a gray 2019 Hyundai Sonata with TN Tag #4N98C4.

The children were discovered missing around 7:30 p.m. when another family member came home and the pajamas they were wearing were left in a bedroom. The family searched the neighborhood for the children but didn't find them. Police were notified around 10 p.m. and have been working the case since then.

The family believes that Lewis has the children, but, there has been nothing which specifically indicates that at this time. A cellphone the children had was pinged in the Mt. Juliet area around 7 p.m. Later checks did not provide a response from the phone.

Lewis' phone indicated she was in Ripley, TN around 12:30 a.m. Friday which is her last known residence. But, a check by police revealed she no longer lives at that address.

If the children or Jennifer Lewis are spotted, please call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. Anyone with information can contact Detective Neagos, 931-648-0656, ext. 5357 or Tipsline, 931-645-8477.