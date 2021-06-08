AT&T says it has more than 500 jobs to fill in Georgia

The company says it is looking for retail sales consultants as well as call center workers, technicians and more.

ATLANTA — AT&T says it is looking to fill more than 500 jobs in the Peach State.

According to a release sent Thursday, the telecommunications giant is looking to hire more than 100 retail sales consultants in Georgia between now and the end of the year.

Additionally, the company says it has 400 various positions to fill such as call center workers and technicians.

AT&T is currently offering a $1,000 immediate sign-on bonus for those who are hired. The company says it is hiring both part-time and full-time positions.