AUGUSTA, Ga. — A 16-year-old driver died early Friday, just one day after his siblings were killed as a result of a crash in Augusta, NBC affiliate WRDW reports.

The McDuffie County deputy coroner confirmed to WRDW that Bryson Dinger died at 2:17 a.m. His sister and brother, 12-year-old Bella Dinger and 14-year-old Bostyn Dinger had died the day prior.

WRDW reports that the mother, Tasha Daniel, remains in critical condition at Doctors Hospital.

The Georgia State Patrol tells WRDW that Bryson was driving north on Thomson Bypass when he failed to yield while turning left. At the same time, a tractor-trailer was traveling south when the impact occurred.

McDuffie County Deputy Coroner Paul Johnson said he personally knew the victims and said the family was well-known in the community.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

In a statement to WRDW, the McDuffie County School District said:

"Our hearts are heavy and we have activated our crisis management system of providing counseling assistance to our students, faculty, and staff," the statement said. "Please keep the family and our schools in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this most difficult and trying time."

