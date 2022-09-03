GBI: Central Georgia deputy shoots, kills 77-year-old with shotgun while responding to domestic dispute

According to the GBI, the deputy was responding just after 11:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls from a home in Baldwin County, northeast of Macon.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Saturday that it was investigating after a deputy shot and killed a 77-year-old man with a shotgun while responding to a domestic dispute on Friday night.

The Baldwin County sheriff's deputy gave the 77-year old, identified as Tommie Gilmore, "commands to drop the gun," the GBI said.

"But he pointed the shotgun at the deputy," the bureau added. "The deputy shot Gilmore."

The GBI did not detail the nature of the domestic dispute that prompted the calls, or identify the other party that was involved in the dispute.

Gilmore was taken to Atrium Health Navicent Hospital in Milledgeville, the GBI said, where he died of his injuries.

The bureau said the GBI Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy, and the agency is conducting an investigation into the incident in protocol with law enforcement shootings.