Georgia inmate sentenced to more jail time after conducting unemployment fraud scheme from behind bars: Prosecutors

Attorneys say the man's girlfriend help him run the scheme.

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man has been sentenced to more time behind bars after the inmate admitted he ran a pandemic unemployment insurance fraud scheme from prison, prosecutors said.

Chief U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell sentenced the Milledgeville man to serve two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Feb. 9.

The man had previously pled guilty to theft of federal funds. His sentence will be served consecutively to the parole revocation sentence he is currently serving in Baldwin County, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Georgia.

Citing court records, prosecutors say the 34-year-old was an inmate at the Baldwin County Jail in 2020 when a detective found messages between him and his girlfriend discussing filing fake unemployment insurance and pandemic unemployment assistance to the Georgia Department of Labor.

Investigators found the man had asked his girlfriend to get the loans for themselves and two other inmates. Of the claims, two were issued amounting to $24,105.

Prosecutors said the man's girlfriend was employed at the time she filed and received her claim, making her ineligible to receive the funds. Incarcerated individuals are also not eligible for unemployment benefits.

According to investigators, all four of the claims listed the girlfriend's former mailing addressed and submitted from the same IP address. Email addresses listed in the claims were also linked back to her personal email.

A search of the man's jail cell found a list of inmates with their personal identifiable information, including social security numbers and dates of birth, according to the release.