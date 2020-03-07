Confederate cemetery hit with criminal trespass incident, sheriff's office says

Flags were pulled from graves and arranged on the ground, according to a police report.

RESACA, Ga. — North Georgia deputies are investigating a case of criminal trespassing at a local Confederate Cemetery where they say flags had been picked up and strewn around the grounds.

According to a police report, shortly after 7 a.m., a Gordon County Sheriff's deputy was on patrol at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery, when he discovered a large number of white Confederate flags on the ground.

The report said the flags were tossed around, with some laying in the shape of an "X", and some spelling out the words "STOP RACISM."

According to the report, when the deputy checked out the remainder of the cemetery, he couldn't find any other damage.

The caretaker of the cemetery arrived and told the deputy that he lives at the end of the road and cares for the property, the report said.

The caretaker told the deputy that he had not seen anyone prowling around the grounds, but that he was upset about the flags.

According to the report, the deputy said he picked up all of the flags that were on the ground and placed them around the cemetery.

Photos: Confederate flags found tossed about at cemetery, according to law enforcement 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

MORE HEADLINES |