x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

state

Confederate cemetery hit with criminal trespass incident, sheriff's office says

Flags were pulled from graves and arranged on the ground, according to a police report.

RESACA, Ga. — North Georgia deputies are investigating a case of criminal trespassing at a local Confederate Cemetery where they say flags had been picked up and strewn around the grounds.

According to a police report, shortly after 7 a.m., a Gordon County Sheriff's deputy was on patrol at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery, when he discovered a large number of white Confederate flags on the ground.

The report said the flags were tossed around, with some laying in the shape of an "X", and some spelling out the words "STOP RACISM."

According to the report, when the deputy checked out the remainder of the cemetery, he couldn't find any other damage.

The caretaker of the cemetery arrived and told the deputy that he lives at the end of the road and cares for the property, the report said.

RELATED: Confederate flag still lives in Georgia's state flag

The caretaker told the deputy that he had not seen anyone prowling around the grounds, but that he was upset about the flags.

According to the report, the deputy said he picked up all of the flags that were on the ground and placed them around the cemetery.

Photos: Confederate flags found tossed about at cemetery, according to law enforcement

1 / 11
Gordon County Sheriff's Office
A large number of Confederate flags were tossed about, some spelling the words 'STOP RACISM,' at a Confederate cemetery in Resaca, Ga., early on Wed., July 1, according to deputies.

MORE HEADLINES | 

New markers placed with Atlanta's Confederate monuments adding modern info about racism

President Trump says he'll veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names

Confederate monument at Rockdale County Courthouse removed

Boston to remove statue of slave kneeling before Abraham Lincoln

Confederate flag losing prominence 155 years after Civil War

Mississippi House, Senate vote to remove Confederate emblem from state flag

Trump signs executive order to protect statues after Andrew Jackson removal attempt