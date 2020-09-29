2 law enforcement officers from Fulton County killed in crash near Augusta, reports say

No other information on the cause of the crash was available at this time.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Two law enforcement officers from Fulton County were killed in a crash Tuesday off Interstate 20 just outside of Augusta, according to reports.

According to NBC affiliate WAGT, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at exit 190 near Lewiston Road.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office told the station the two crash victims worked in law enforcement in Fulton County, though it's unclear for which agency at this time.

A witness driving west on I-20 told the station that traffic was backed up for miles and that it appeared a mangled car had possibly rolled over. Officials said the crash could close the eastbound lanes of the interstate until about 5 p.m.

No other information on the cause of the crash was available at this time.

Gov. Brian Kemp called the fatal accident "tragic" in a Tweet, adding that "the thoughts and prayers of all Georgians are with" the "families, loved ones, and colleagues of these two officers."