2 dead, another injured in northeast Georgia house fire

HIAWASSEE, Ga. — Authorities say two people are dead after flames engulfed a home in northeast Georgia.

Towns County Fire Chief Harold Copeland tells WDUN firefighters were called before dawn Saturday to a burning mobile home just outside Hiawassee near the Georgia-Tennessee line.

He says firefighters tried to enter the home, but were forced to retreat as intense heat began melting their helmets. No firefighters were injured.

The fire chief says a woman in her 60s and a man in his 90s died in the fire. Another elderly man in the home was treated and released by an area hospital.