2 dead, another injured in northeast Georgia house fire

HIAWASSEE, Ga. — Authorities say two people are dead after flames engulfed a home in northeast Georgia.
Towns County Fire Chief Harold Copeland tells WDUN firefighters were called before dawn Saturday to a burning mobile home just outside Hiawassee near the Georgia-Tennessee line.
He says firefighters tried to enter the home, but were forced to retreat as intense heat began melting their helmets. No firefighters were injured.
The fire chief says a woman in her 60s and a man in his 90s died in the fire. Another elderly man in the home was treated and released by an area hospital.
Copeland said he's asked state authorities to investigate the cause of the fire because of the deaths.