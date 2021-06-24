Statue of boxing legend Evander Holyfield to be unveiled at State Farm Arena

The likeness of Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield will be unveiled on June 25 at State Farm Arena.

Holyfield, 58, who learned the skill of boxing while growing up on the Westside of Atlanta will attend the ceremony with a roster of dignitaries. International Boxing Hall of Fame Announcer Jimmy Lennon, Jr. will serve as host.

Brian Hanlon, the official sculptor of the NBA Hall of Fame, will sculpt the statue. The artist has created other renderings of local icons, including a statue of Dominique Wilkins that already stands outside the arena.

Holyfield is the only four-time world heavyweight boxing champion and Olympic medalist. He also became the first boxer since Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title three times.