The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching a landfill in Georgia Tuesday in relation to the disappearance of Susan Mauldin in Clay County.

The FBI Jacksonville Evidence Response Team is conducting the search at the Chesser Island Road Landfill in Folkston.

The search includes participation by personnel from the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the State Attorneys Office.

Official Statement from the FBI:

The FBI Jacksonville Evidence Response Team is conducting a search at the Chesser Island Road Landfill in Folkston, Georgia in support of the Clay County Sheriff's Office investigation into the disappearance of Susan Mauldin. The search began today, Tuesday, January 21, and includes participation by personnel from CCSO and the State Attorneys Office. Photos from this search are not available to release at this time. We defer to the SAO for case-related inquiries.

Mauldin was last seen in the Eagle Harbor neighborhood in October, her home was still decorated for Halloween, her car parked in the garage. Police determined that she was endangered.

Police later named a contractor, Corey Binderim, as a person of interest in the case.

Binderim was arrested and faces a forgery charge in Duval County, unrelated to the search for Mauldin.

