Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss 'doing well' after minor stroke this week

Chambliss represented Georgia in the U.S. Senate from 2003-15.

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Sen. Saxby Chambliss is said to be "doing well" following a minor stroke this week.

The Republican, who served Georgia in the U.S. Senate from 2003-15, "is receiving excellent care" according to a statement by spokeswoman Lauren Claffey Tomlinson.

The full statement said: “On Tuesday, Sen. Chambliss suffered from a minor stroke and was quickly admitted to Grady Hospital for treatment. He is receiving excellent care at the renowned Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center.

"He is doing well, resting comfortably, and is looking forward to a full recovery. Saxby and his wife Julianne thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers during this time."

On Twitter, Sen. David Perdue, who succeeded Chambliss, said: "Bonnie and I are praying for Saxby Chambliss. He and his wife Julianne have been dear friends to us and are true public servants for the people of Georgia. We wish Saxby a speedy recovery and are keeping his entire family in our thoughts and prayers."

Bonnie and I are praying for Saxby Chambliss. He and his wife Julianne have been dear friends to us and are true public servants for the people of Georgia. We wish Saxby a speedy recovery and are keeping his entire family in our thoughts and prayers. — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 31, 2020

Georgia's other current senator, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, said she was "sending my prayers and best wishes to my friend Saxby Chambliss. Jeff and I wish him a full and speedy recovery."

Gov. Brian Kemp said: "On behalf of all Georgians, Marty, the girls, and I are praying for a full and swift recovery for Senator Chambliss."