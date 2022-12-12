x
Suspect in custody after reported shooting at Georgia Army base

It was initially unclear how many injuries, if any, were involved in the shooting incident.
FORT STEWART, Ga. — An incident was reported on Monday at Georgia's Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield that was "described as a shooting."

Fort Stewart's Facebook page reported a suspect was in custody and that Emergency Services were on scene at a building in the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex.

The base said in a statement:

An incident is occurring on Fort Stewart. Emergency Services are on location at a building in the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex responding to what has been described as a shooting. Law enforcement has a suspect in custody. Additional details are unavailable and not being released at this time.

Fort Stewart in in south Georgia, a little under an hour southwest of Savannah.

Posted by Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield on Monday, December 12, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

