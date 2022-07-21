x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Shooting in middle Georgia leaves one baby dead, twin in serious condition

The 13-month-old was shot and killed when someone fired into the apartment.

More Videos

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One child is dead and another in the hospital after someone shot into a Fort Valley apartment on Thursday night.

A release from Fort Valley Police says it happened about 10:45 p.m. at Lakeview Apartments on Edward Street. 

It says officers got a "shots fired" call. They found the two victims when they arrived, and Emergency Medical responders started treatment.

Markailey Ball, who would have turned 13 months old on Thursday, was pronounced dead by Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks

His twin was shot in the chest and is in serious condition. 

The Georgia Bureau Of Investigation is helping with the case. 

This is the third deadly shooting at Lakeview Apartments in just over two months and at least the fourth in the past two years. 

Back in May, police found 37-year-old Brandon Goodwin shot in the 1100 block of Edward Street, where the apartments are located. He later died at the hospital. 

RELATED: Fort Valley Police investigating fatal shooting

Then in June of this year, one person died after a triple shooting at the same complex.

RELATED: One dead, two hurt after Fort Valley shooting

In June of 2020, a shooting left 24-year-old Juan Stewart dead. 

RELATED: UPDATE: Fort Valley man dies after shooting at apartment complex

In the latest case, police say they are holding the names of any "persons of interest" as they track down leads in the latest shooting. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 13WMAZ and 13WMAZ.com for any updates.   

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement