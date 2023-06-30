Forensic pathology fellows graduate from GBI program, joining bureau full-time

Both women are also set to stay full time with the GBI as associate medical examiners.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is addressing one of its "top priorities" after graduating two fellows from its 2022-23 forensic pathology program.

The bureau said in a June 30 news release that Dr. Samantha Mattox and Dr. Romana Mayer would help address the current medical examiner shortage - "one of the GBI's top priorities."

"Over the past several years, the United States has experienced a significant shortage of board-certified medical examiners," the bureau said. "This shortage causes delays in death investigations, to include the timely prosecution and closure of some cases, and the GBI understands the tremendous impact this has on families."

Outgoing GBI Director Mike Register said in a statement that Dr. Mattox and Dr. Mayer would "place our doctors in a better position to address the increase in autopsy requests."

“I am confident that the GBI’s forensic pathology fellow program will pave the way to solving not just the medical examiner shortage in Georgia, but in our nation," Register said.

The GBI's chief medical examiner, Geoffrey Smith, said he was "thrilled" with the addition of Mattox and Mayer.

"Our office is grateful for their commitment to a tough but satisfying field that benefits so many grieving families across the state," he said.